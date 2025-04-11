Sign up
Photo 726
Sunset Cattle Egret
I spotted this
western cattle egret
perched in a tree near a large pond in Pooler, Georgia, with hundreds of other wading birds. This one was catching the last directs rays of the day.
11th April 2025
11th Apr 25
1
1
Tim Erskine
ace
@timerskine
I'm retired from two different-but-related careers, the first as a paramedic, the second as a faceless bureaucrat overseeing the set up and operation of research...
1303
photos
30
followers
19
following
348
725
48
164
349
726
727
728
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
cattle egret
ndao33
pooler
amyK
ace
That light makes this one special!
April 21st, 2025
