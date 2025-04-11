Previous
Sunset Cattle Egret by timerskine
Sunset Cattle Egret

I spotted this western cattle egret perched in a tree near a large pond in Pooler, Georgia, with hundreds of other wading birds. This one was catching the last directs rays of the day.
11th April 2025 11th Apr 25

Tim Erskine

@timerskine
I'm retired from two different-but-related careers, the first as a paramedic, the second as a faceless bureaucrat overseeing the set up and operation of research...
amyK ace
That light makes this one special!
April 21st, 2025  
