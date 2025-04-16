Previous
Mountain Dew by timerskine
Mountain Dew

Saw these beauties at a nursery. They are ice plants (delosperma) which I had never seen before. This color is called Mountain Dew, and in bright sunlight they really are the same color.
Tim Erskine

@timerskine
Photo Details

Danette Thompson ace
Very colorful!
April 17th, 2025  
