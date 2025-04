Tappahannock Oak XII - Long Time, No See

It's been a few weeks short of three years since we last visited our old friend, Tappahannock Oak, just outside the town of Tappahannock, Virginia. It's a 5-hour round-trip drive from Virginia Beach (versus 3 hours when we lived in Richmond). The Missus and I were very glad to see our friend continuing to thrive.



The other 11 shots in this series can be found by using the search box and searching for pictures with the tag 'Tappahannock'.