Photo 728
Longing for the Skies
The
Military Aviation Museum's
SNJ 'Texan' advanced trainer sits at the edge of the ramp as if looking skyward, hoping that one of the pilots will jump in and take her up.
19th April 2025
19th Apr 25
Tim Erskine
ace
@timerskine
I'm retired from two different-but-related careers, the first as a paramedic, the second as a faceless bureaucrat overseeing the set up and operation of research...
1303
photos
30
followers
19
following
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
19th April 2025 4:22pm
Tags
mam
,
texan
,
military aviation museum
