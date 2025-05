A group of turtles is called, not a flock, but a bale. This bale is, by my count, 27 strong. But it’s the tip of the iceberg at this viewing platform at Dutch Gap Conservation Area in Chesterfield, Virginia. There were at least five times as many visible from where I was standing. I’ve been there many, many times before but the water conditions and the angle of the sun allowed me to see an amazing number of testudines all at once.