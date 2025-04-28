Previous
Trainers, First and Last by timerskine
Trainers, First and Last

During WWII, pilots went through three phases of training before being assigned to their active duty aircraft. They started out in primary trainers (PT). PTs were very simple machines, with few instruments and easy handling characteristics, which made them safe. They taught newbies how to take off, fly around, and land. Then came basic trainers (BT). BTs were heavier with more powerful engines but were still simple to fly. Pilots would learn cross-country flying and navigation, as well as formation flying. Then came advanced trainers (AT). These were powerful and maneuverable, just short of combat aircraft.

In this picture, a PT-17 Stearman sits on the ramp as an AT-6 Texan takes off on a demonstration flight at the Military Aviation Museum in Virginia Beach. Both aircraft are 80+ years old.
Tim Erskine

@timerskine
I'm retired from two different-but-related careers, the first as a paramedic, the second as a faceless bureaucrat overseeing the set up and operation of research...
Christine Sztukowski ace
April 29th, 2025  
