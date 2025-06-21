Sign up
Photo 735
Bumble Bee and Lavender Chastetree
My neighbor's lavender chastetree is a favorite of the local pollinators. I pulled out my phone to see if I could get a shot of one and I'll be damned if this bumble bee picture - the
only
shot I took - didn't work out really well.
21st June 2025
21st Jun 25
Tim Erskine
ace
@timerskine
I'm retired from two different-but-related careers, the first as a paramedic, the second as a faceless bureaucrat overseeing the set up and operation of research...
1313
photos
30
followers
20
following
Tags
bee
,
lavender
,
chastetree
