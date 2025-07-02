Previous
Sunset and Fog by timerskine
Photo 738

Sunset and Fog

I was out hunting (unsuccessfully) for a wildlife picture at sunset on a very hot and very humid day when I spotted this. It's the setting sun behind a stand of trees in a marsh, with fog rising from the marsh.
2nd July 2025 2nd Jul 25

Tim Erskine

