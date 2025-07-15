Previous
Tappahannock Oak XIII by timerskine
Photo 740

Tappahannock Oak XIII

We met up with some friends in Tappahannock for dinner. Before we got there, we swung by to see our old friend, the Tappahannock Oak.

This is the (lucky) 13th picture of TO that I've posted here. The other 12 are at:
Tappahannock Oak

Tappahannock Oak II

Tappahannock Oak III

Tappahannock Oak IV

Tappahannock Oak V

Tappahannock Oak VI

Tappahannock Oak VII

Tappahannock Oak VIII

Tappahannock Oak IX

Tappahannock Oak X

Tappahannock Oak XI

Tappahannock Oak XII
15th July 2025 15th Jul 25

Tim Erskine

ace
@timerskine
I'm retired from two different-but-related careers, the first as a paramedic, the second as a faceless bureaucrat overseeing the set up and operation of research...
202% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact