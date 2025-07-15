Sign up
Photo 740
Tappahannock Oak XIII
We met up with some friends in Tappahannock for dinner. Before we got there, we swung by to see our old friend, the Tappahannock Oak.
This is the (lucky) 13th picture of TO that I've posted here. The other 12 are at:
Tappahannock Oak
Tappahannock Oak II
Tappahannock Oak III
Tappahannock Oak IV
Tappahannock Oak V
Tappahannock Oak VI
Tappahannock Oak VII
Tappahannock Oak VIII
Tappahannock Oak IX
Tappahannock Oak X
Tappahannock Oak XI
Tappahannock Oak XII
15th July 2025
15th Jul 25
Tim Erskine
ace
@timerskine
I'm retired from two different-but-related careers, the first as a paramedic, the second as a faceless bureaucrat overseeing the set up and operation of research...
Tags
tree
,
oak
,
tappahannock
,
landscape-78
,
scenesoftheroad-77
,
botm-2
