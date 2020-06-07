Previous
The Power of Dominion by timerskine
The Power of Dominion

The Missus and I were out and came across the Dominion Energy power plant at Dutch Gap as the sun was setting. The fading red light made the white steam look ominous.
Tim Erskine

@timerskine
This is yet another run at 365 Project.
