Very Busy Picture

(The Missus and I rented a cabin in the Blue Ridge Mountains for a week. The interwebs connection here is awfully slow so some of my pictures may be later than usual due to glacial upload speeds.)



After getting some great pictures of Comet NEOWISE after sunset, clouds moved in and began to obscure it. Since we had been up since 4am and it was after 10pm, it was time to pack it in...but not before a couple of last shots straight up at the incredible number of stars that can be seen just outside Fancy Gap, Virginia.



This is one of those last shots and has a lot going on. The almost cartoonish yellow streak in the upper left is a lightning bug / firefly that flashed by (literally) very close to the camera during the exposure. The tip of that yellow streak points to a gap between two meteors burning up on entering Earth's atmosphere. To the right, a satellite slices through the sky perpendicular to the power lines. At the bottom near the center there are 5 yellow dots that are a distant lightning bug / firefly that was hanging out in those trees.