Previous
Next
Very Busy Picture by timerskine
21 / 365

Very Busy Picture

(The Missus and I rented a cabin in the Blue Ridge Mountains for a week. The interwebs connection here is awfully slow so some of my pictures may be later than usual due to glacial upload speeds.)

After getting some great pictures of Comet NEOWISE after sunset, clouds moved in and began to obscure it. Since we had been up since 4am and it was after 10pm, it was time to pack it in...but not before a couple of last shots straight up at the incredible number of stars that can be seen just outside Fancy Gap, Virginia.

This is one of those last shots and has a lot going on. The almost cartoonish yellow streak in the upper left is a lightning bug / firefly that flashed by (literally) very close to the camera during the exposure. The tip of that yellow streak points to a gap between two meteors burning up on entering Earth's atmosphere. To the right, a satellite slices through the sky perpendicular to the power lines. At the bottom near the center there are 5 yellow dots that are a distant lightning bug / firefly that was hanging out in those trees.
14th July 2020 14th Jul 20

Tim Erskine

ace
@timerskine
This is yet another run at 365 Project. I've had several. The first was interrupted by my full-time work and full-time pursuit of...
5% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Esther Rosenberg ace
I am going camping in the next few days and can’t wait to relax, look up in the sky and see the brightness of the stars. So peaceful. I will be thinking about this shot, nicely captured.
July 16th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise