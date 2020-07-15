Home Sweet Somebody Else's Home

@francoise is my partner this week in the Get Pushed Challenge. After reviewing the photos I have posted here on 365, she challenged me to do an "indoor flower photo."
This was more difficult than I expected because A) we're out in the country so finding places to get flowers is hard, B) most of the wildflowers we are seeing around here are in the Blue Ridge Parkway...a National Park...and removing them is a Federal crime, and C) the indoors I have access to is the house we are renting which, while comfortable, doesn't lend itself to this challenge.
I found roses at a grocery (couldn't get a good shot inside the store) and found one spot inside that would make a reasonable picture.