Home Sweet Somebody Else's Home by timerskine
22 / 365

Home Sweet Somebody Else's Home

@francoise is my partner this week in the Get Pushed Challenge. After reviewing the photos I have posted here on 365, she challenged me to do an "indoor flower photo."

This was more difficult than I expected because A) we're out in the country so finding places to get flowers is hard, B) most of the wildflowers we are seeing around here are in the Blue Ridge Parkway...a National Park...and removing them is a Federal crime, and C) the indoors I have access to is the house we are renting which, while comfortable, doesn't lend itself to this challenge.

I found roses at a grocery (couldn't get a good shot inside the store) and found one spot inside that would make a reasonable picture.
15th July 2020 15th Jul 20

Tim Erskine

@timerskine
This is yet another run at 365 Project. I've had several. The first was interrupted by my full-time work and full-time pursuit of...
