Dewy Evergreen
(The Missus and I rented a cabin in the Blue Ridge Mountains for a week. The interwebs connection here is awfully slow so some of my pictures may be later than usual due to glacial upload speeds.)
A thick fog moved into the area overnight. It coated everything with dew, and left this pine bough sparkling as if bejeweled.
16th July 2020
16th Jul 20
Tim Erskine
ace
@timerskine
This is yet another run at 365 Project. I've had several. The first was interrupted by my full-time work and full-time pursuit of...
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Eclectica
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
16th July 2020 10:49am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pine
,
fog
,
evergreen
,
blue ridge
