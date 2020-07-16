Previous
Next
Dewy Evergreen by timerskine
23 / 365

Dewy Evergreen

(The Missus and I rented a cabin in the Blue Ridge Mountains for a week. The interwebs connection here is awfully slow so some of my pictures may be later than usual due to glacial upload speeds.)

A thick fog moved into the area overnight. It coated everything with dew, and left this pine bough sparkling as if bejeweled.
16th July 2020 16th Jul 20

Tim Erskine

ace
@timerskine
This is yet another run at 365 Project. I've had several. The first was interrupted by my full-time work and full-time pursuit of...
6% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise