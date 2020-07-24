Previous
Trumpets by timerskine
27 / 365

Trumpets

The trumpet vines (Campsis radicans) are flowering all over central Virginia. The Missus and I were out on errands when she pointed out this bunch being lit just right. So props to her, my #1 scout.

When I was looking up the genus and species name I came across this amusing line in the trumpet vine Wikipedia entry: "The flamboyant flowering of Campsis radicans made it obvious to even the least botanically-minded of the first English colonists in Virginia." That really says something when you consider just how botanically illiterate those settlers were...they starved to death in droves for the first couple of years.
Tim Erskine

@timerskine
