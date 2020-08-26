Sign up
National Dog Day
It's National Dog Day, or as we call it here at Erskine's Home For Wayward Pets: Wednesday.
Banjo and Maggie get rides in my 4Runner on a
very
regular basis and love to have their ears flapping in the breeze.
26th August 2020
26th Aug 20
Tim Erskine
ace
@timerskine
This is yet another run at 365 Project. I've had several. The first was interrupted by my full-time work and full-time pursuit of...
145
photos
29
followers
57
following
11% complete
View this month »
Tags
ride
,
dogs
,
4runner
,
dog's day
