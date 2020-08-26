Previous
National Dog Day by timerskine
41 / 365

National Dog Day

It's National Dog Day, or as we call it here at Erskine's Home For Wayward Pets: Wednesday.

Banjo and Maggie get rides in my 4Runner on a very regular basis and love to have their ears flapping in the breeze.
26th August 2020 26th Aug 20

Tim Erskine

