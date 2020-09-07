Previous
Contact! by timerskine
47 / 365

Contact!

This is a yellow swallowtail butterfly (Papilio glaucus) just as it alights on a tickseed sunflower.
7th September 2020 7th Sep 20

Tim Erskine

@timerskine
This is yet another run at 365 Project.
Photo Details

amyK ace
Super timing
September 8th, 2020  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Beautiful capture.
September 8th, 2020  
