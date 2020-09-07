Sign up
This is a yellow swallowtail butterfly (Papilio glaucus) just as it alights on a tickseed sunflower.
7th September 2020
7th Sep 20
Tim Erskine
ace
@timerskine
This is yet another run at 365 Project. I've had several. The first was interrupted by my full-time work and full-time pursuit of...
amyK
ace
Super timing
September 8th, 2020
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Beautiful capture.
September 8th, 2020
