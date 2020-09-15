Sentimental Journey - Dad's Office

The Commemorative Air Force (CAF) is a living history museum that restores WWII aircraft to flying condition. They own two B-17 Flying Fortress heavy bombers. One of them, Sentimental Journey, is in town for a week.



My Dad was a tail gunner on a Flying Fortress. He flew 16 combat missions over Europe during WWII before the war ended. This mannequin sits where he sat, facing rearward, protecting the plane from enemy fighters attacking from behind.



If Dad was here (he passed in 2005) I would have noted that the mannequin was both better looking and more lifelike than him. He would have laughed at that, and probably agreed.