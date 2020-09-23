A Tree Grows in Petersburg

This building was built as the Maclin-Zimmer-McGill Tobacco factory in the mid-1880s in Petersburg, Virginia. It now functions as a senior apartment building.*



I was looking for some interesting architecture shots for today (Old Town Petersburg is fantastic for this and the day was gorgeous). This would have been an interesting picture, even without the tree growing out of the eaves.





*The apartments are in the front of the building, as seen on the right half of the picture. As seen on the left side, the disused sections of the factory are a bit weathered and long in the tooth, but don't worry, they don't let people live there.