Potomac Creek
The Missus and I were meandering through the Virginia countryside near Stafford when we crossed a bridge over the Potomac Creek, a tributary of the Potomac River. There was a convenient spot for me to park and get this picture.
26th September 2020
26th Sep 20
Tim Erskine
ace
@timerskine
This is yet another run at 365 Project. I've had several. The first was interrupted by my full-time work and full-time pursuit of...
Album
Eclectica
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
26th September 2020 1:22pm
Tags
trees
,
creek
,
potomac
