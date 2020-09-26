Previous
Potomac Creek
Potomac Creek

The Missus and I were meandering through the Virginia countryside near Stafford when we crossed a bridge over the Potomac Creek, a tributary of the Potomac River. There was a convenient spot for me to park and get this picture.
26th September 2020

Tim Erskine

Photo Details

