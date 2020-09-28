Egret II - Great White Wings

I went to Beaver Lake at Pocahontas State Park to get a picture of whatever presented itself. The wildlife there is abundant - wading birds, bees, butterflies, turtles, muskrats (but no beavers). One does not usually have to wait very long for a good sighting, especially on a really pretty day like today. Today was unusual in that as soon as I stepped onto the floating dock that extends out into the lake, this egret (Ardea alba) took off and started flying circles almost directly overhead. In less than about a minute and a half I fired off over 100 shots, almost all of them very good.



I liked this one for the detail of its primary flight feathers in its wings.