Cormorants In Abundance
This old and crumbling dock sticks out into the Rappahannock River in the town of Tappahannock, Virginia. I count 32 double-crested cormorants (Phalacrocorax auritus) hanging out, along with what looks to be a laughing gull, just right of center.
4th October 2020
4th Oct 20
Tim Erskine
ace
@timerskine
This is yet another run at 365 Project. I've had several. The first was interrupted by my full-time work and full-time pursuit of...
Tags
gull
,
dock
,
cormorant
,
rappahannock
,
tappahannock
