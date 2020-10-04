Previous
Cormorants In Abundance by timerskine
59 / 365

Cormorants In Abundance

This old and crumbling dock sticks out into the Rappahannock River in the town of Tappahannock, Virginia. I count 32 double-crested cormorants (Phalacrocorax auritus) hanging out, along with what looks to be a laughing gull, just right of center.
4th October 2020 4th Oct 20

Tim Erskine

@timerskine
This is yet another run at 365 Project. I've had several. The first was interrupted by my full-time work and full-time pursuit of...
Photo Details

