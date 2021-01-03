Sign up
Previous
Next
95 / 365
Bring Out Your Dead II
Black vultures (Coragyps atratus) are plentiful in my part of the world, especially in the natural areas near home where I frequently hang out.
3rd January 2021
3rd Jan 21
Tim Erskine
@timerskine
This is yet another run at 365 Project. I've had several. The first was interrupted by my full-time work and full-time pursuit of...
Tags
birds
,
vultures
,
dutch gap
