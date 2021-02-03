Previous
Next
Close Formation by timerskine
109 / 365

Close Formation

These Canada Geese (Branta canadensis) flew past a well-placed patch of blue in an otherwise overcast sky.
3rd February 2021 3rd Feb 21

Tim Erskine

ace
@timerskine
This is yet another run at 365 Project. I've had several. The first was interrupted by my full-time work and full-time pursuit of...
29% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

bkb in the city
Great capture
February 3rd, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise