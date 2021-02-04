US Army Elk III

One day a couple of years ago I had to take an alternate route home from work due to an accident on the interstate. This route took me past Defense Supply Center Richmond (DSCR), a military supply depot. As I passed the far end of DSCR, I saw several deer grazing and then realized they weren't deer, they were ELK! And they were inside the base perimeter.
When I got home I Googled "DSCR elk" and found a couple of articles. The US War Department (now Department of Defense) purchased 600 acres from the estate of James Bellwood to build an armory. Bellwood had his own elk herd on the property, and his family sold the land on the agreement that the government would care for the herd. They were good on their word and have been caring for them ever since.
Bellwood started his herd in 1900, so they have resided here for over 120 years.