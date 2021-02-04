Previous
Next
US Army Elk III by timerskine
110 / 365

US Army Elk III

This is my third picture in this series.*

One day a couple of years ago I had to take an alternate route home from work due to an accident on the interstate. This route took me past Defense Supply Center Richmond (DSCR), a military supply depot. As I passed the far end of DSCR, I saw several deer grazing and then realized they weren't deer, they were ELK! And they were inside the base perimeter.

When I got home I Googled "DSCR elk" and found a couple of articles. The US War Department (now Department of Defense) purchased 600 acres from the estate of James Bellwood to build an armory. Bellwood had his own elk herd on the property, and his family sold the land on the agreement that the government would care for the herd. They were good on their word and have been caring for them ever since.

Bellwood started his herd in 1900, so they have resided here for over 120 years.

You can read more about them at https://www.richmond.com/news/local/elk-that-joined-the-army-are-still-serving/article_d53c9d20-51c0-544a-ae3c-7c84f122dffa.html and https://www.dla.mil/AboutDLA/News/NewsArticleView/Article/1668430/the-elk-of-defense-supply-center-richmond/

*The other two pictures are at:
https://365project.org/timerskine/eclectica/2020-07-10
and
https://365project.org/timerskine/365/2020-12-01
4th February 2021 4th Feb 21

Tim Erskine

ace
@timerskine
This is yet another run at 365 Project. I've had several. The first was interrupted by my full-time work and full-time pursuit of...
30% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise