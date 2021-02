Today the Missus and I did our volunteer time at the Military Aviation Museum (aka MAM).At the entrance to the Museum is a metal dinosaur park, called Jerrassic Park *. One of the dinos is the Loch Ness Monster. Here, she poses quite nicely for me.*Jerrassic Park is part of MAM that is free and open to the public. And it's spelled with an E instead of a U since it is named after the Museum's founder (who also knew the dinos were a great idea) whose name is Jerry.