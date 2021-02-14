Previous
Blue Jay Goes Vertical by timerskine
116 / 365

Blue Jay Goes Vertical

A Blue Jay (Cyanocitta cristata) stopped by Tim's Diner for a bite to eat. I got two pictures of it and these are them.
14th February 2021

Tim Erskine

ace
@timerskine
This is yet another run at 365 Project. I've had several. The first was interrupted by my full-time work and full-time pursuit of...
