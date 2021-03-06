Previous
Peek-A-Boo! by timerskine
125 / 365

Peek-A-Boo!

For my Get Pushed Challenge for this week, I was asked to combine my
Tappahannock Oak picture ( http://365project.org/timerskine/365/2021-02-16 ) with my shot of a cardinal ( https://365project.org/timerskine/365/2021-02-28 ). I was to combine them to present a new look for the oak. So here it is, the oak as a hiding place.
Tim Erskine

@timerskine
@helenhall Here's my best shot at your challenge.
March 6th, 2021  
