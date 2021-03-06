Sign up
125 / 365
Peek-A-Boo!
For my Get Pushed Challenge for this week, I was asked to combine my
Tappahannock Oak picture (
http://365project.org/timerskine/365/2021-02-16
) with my shot of a cardinal (
https://365project.org/timerskine/365/2021-02-28
). I was to combine them to present a new look for the oak. So here it is, the oak as a hiding place.
6th March 2021
6th Mar 21
1
0
Tim Erskine
ace
@timerskine
This is yet another run at 365 Project. I've had several. The first was interrupted by my full-time work and full-time pursuit of...
462
photos
42
followers
43
following
34% complete
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
Eclectica
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
16th February 2021 2:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
oak
,
cardinal
,
timerskine-gp
,
get-pushed-449
Tim Erskine
ace
@helenhall
Here's my best shot at your challenge.
March 6th, 2021
