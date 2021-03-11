Previous
Super Hornet by timerskine
Super Hornet

This is a US Navy F/A-18E Super Hornet from Strike Fighter Squadron 211 (VFA-211), nicknamed the "Fighting Checkmates", flying out of Naval Air Station Oceana in Norfolk, Virginia. As it was climbing out from NAS Oceana and starting to turn out to sea, it banked right overhead, giving me this wonderful view of its underside.

Its mid-wing weapons pylons are empty. On the tip of its right wing is (probably) an AIM-9 Sidewinder air-to-air missile. I have no idea what the needly thing on the left wing is, so if any of you know, please drop me a note in the comments...I'd appreciate it.
Tim Erskine

Lesley ace
Great shot!
March 13th, 2021  
