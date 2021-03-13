The Missus and I went for a stroll near Citie of Henricus, a historical park on the site of the second successful English settlement in the New World (Jamestown, 80 miles downriver, was the first). But before we got there I stopped at Dutch Gap to see if there were any interesting birds to photograph. There were a lot of Canada geese, ring-necked ducks, some great blue herons and osprey that were too far off to shoot...and then this bird flew over.
This is a Northrup Grumman E-2 Hawkeye. It's an airborne early warning aircraft that serves on aircraft carriers. With its crew of five, Hawkeyes act as the eyes of the fleet. The big disk on top is the radar dome.
This particular plane's markings show that it is with Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron 120 (VAW-120) which trains aircrews to fly Hawkeyes and the C-2 Greyhound cargo version of the same airframe. VAW-120 is based at Naval Air Station Oceana in Norfolk, Virginia, about 70 miles away, as the crow flies.