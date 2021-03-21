Urban Eagle's Nest IV

The Missus and I went out to visit our bald eagle friends at the nest in downtown Richmond, Virginia. This is the one I posted shots of about a week ago. In those shots, however, there was only one eagle and it was in the nest.
Today, there are two. The one in the nest is likely the female, sheltering the chicks. The other, on top of the tower, is then likely the male. We have named them Jimmy and Jaimy because they are nesting over the James River.
What Jimmy is shouting about here we don't know. There didn't appear to be any other birds in the area. He had just flown off and came back after a brief stop at the next high-tension tower down river. Maybe they're having a spat since he didn't pick up any breakfast for Jaimy and the kids.