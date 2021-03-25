Previous
Divot by timerskine
137 / 365

Divot

In the Appalachian Mountains, when you travel through the mountains, sometimes it's literally through the mountains. This is US 460 between Claypool Hill and Richlands, Virginia.

When the highway was built, it was easier to take a chunk out of this hill, rather than bypassing it by going way up and over or way down and around. Either route would be treacherously steep.

Yes, the intersecting road that I'm parked on is Hurt Buggy Road. And no, I don't know the story behind the name but it's got to be interesting.
25th March 2021 25th Mar 21

Tim Erskine

ace
@timerskine
This is yet another run at 365 Project. I've had several. The first was interrupted by my full-time work and full-time pursuit of...
Lisa Poland ace
Great shot (funny road). They do this a lot in WV, too.
March 27th, 2021  
