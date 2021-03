In the Appalachian Mountains, when you travel through the mountains, sometimes it's literallythe mountains. This is US 460 between Claypool Hill and Richlands , Virginia.When the highway was built, it was easier to take a chunk out of this hill, rather than bypassing it by going way up and over or way down and around. Either route would be treacherously steep.Yes, the intersecting road that I'm parked on is Hurt Buggy Road. And no, I don't know the story behind the name but it's got to be interesting.