137 / 365
Divot
In the Appalachian Mountains, when you travel through the mountains, sometimes it's literally
through
the mountains. This is
US 460
between
Claypool Hill
and
Richlands
, Virginia.
When the highway was built, it was easier to take a chunk out of this hill, rather than bypassing it by going way up and over or way down and around. Either route would be treacherously steep.
Yes, the intersecting road that I'm parked on is Hurt Buggy Road. And no, I don't know the story behind the name but it's got to be interesting.
25th March 2021
25th Mar 21
Tim Erskine
@timerskine
This is yet another run at 365 Project. I've had several. The first was interrupted by my full-time work and full-time pursuit of...
Lisa Poland
Great shot (funny road). They do this a lot in WV, too.
March 27th, 2021
