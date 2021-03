This picture isn't quite what it seems. The red-winged blackbird isn't about to land on the little island. It was already on the island when the Canada goose swam over and honked at it,. The blackbird, acquiescing to the goose's demand to vacate the premises, is leaping backwards. It would go on to find someplace else to look for breakfast while the goose and its mate settled down there for a mid-morning nap.