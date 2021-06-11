Sign up
Inscrutably Contemplating...Something
Mili was watching the Missus and I as we watched a hockey game on TV. She then started thinking very deeply about God alone knows what. Cats are pretty inscrutable.
11th June 2021
11th Jun 21
Tim Erskine
ace
@timerskine
This is yet another run at 365 Project. I've had several. The first was interrupted by my full-time work and full-time pursuit of...
629
photos
52
followers
43
following
47% complete
View this month »
Views
6
Album
Eclectica
Camera
Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark II
Taken
11th June 2021 10:41am
Tags
cat
,
mili
