Inscrutably Contemplating...Something by timerskine
173 / 365

Inscrutably Contemplating...Something

Mili was watching the Missus and I as we watched a hockey game on TV. She then started thinking very deeply about God alone knows what. Cats are pretty inscrutable.
11th June 2021

Tim Erskine

@timerskine
This is yet another run at 365 Project.
Photo Details

