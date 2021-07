There is a spot on Oceana Boulevard, just outside the perimeter fence of Naval Air Station Oceana that sits at the end of the main parallel runways (right and left 5/23).The F/A-18E Super Hornet that I got a close-up of in today's main picture was way off on its downwind leg when somewhere between me and it, it passed behind a circling vulture looking for lunch. But don't worry, the distance between the vulture and the Hornet is thousands of feet, probably close to a mile.