Portrait of a Sunflower with Grain Elevator by timerskine
Portrait of a Sunflower with Grain Elevator

The Missus and I are regular customers of Cullipher Farm Market a few miles south of where we live. This morning, as the Missus shopped for fruits and vegetables, I was drawn out to their sunflower field.
11th August 2021 11th Aug 21

Tim Erskine

@timerskine
This is yet another run at 365 Project. I've had several. The first was interrupted by my full-time work and full-time pursuit of...
