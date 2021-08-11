Sign up
205 / 365
Portrait of a Sunflower with Grain Elevator
The Missus and I are regular customers of
Cullipher Farm Market
a few miles south of where we live. This morning, as the Missus shopped for fruits and vegetables, I was drawn out to their sunflower field.
11th August 2021
11th Aug 21
Tim Erskine
ace
@timerskine
This is yet another run at 365 Project. I've had several. The first was interrupted by my full-time work and full-time pursuit of...
Tags
sunflower
,
cullipher
