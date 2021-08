Pungo Ferry Bridge

This is the Pungo Ferry Bridge, so-named because it replaced the Pungo ferry that ran between Pungo on the east bank of the North Landing River, and Blackwater on the west side.



To be clear, I was not standing in the middle of the road for this shot. The road curves just at the base of the bridge, so I was able to stand on the shoulder about 500 feet back and zoom in to get this frame.