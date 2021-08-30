Sign up
212 / 365
Giving Us the Seagull Eye
The Missus and I were out at Rudee Inlet at the southern tip of the Virginia Beach resort area, just taking in the sights. On our way back to my truck this
great black-backed gull
was standing atop a streetlight but watching us very closely.
30th August 2021
30th Aug 21
Tim Erskine
ace
@timerskine
This is yet another run at 365 Project. I've had several. The first was interrupted by my full-time work and full-time pursuit of...
Eclectica
NIKON D850
30th August 2021 2:48pm
bird
,
gull
,
rudee inlet
