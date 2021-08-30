Previous
Next
Giving Us the Seagull Eye by timerskine
212 / 365

Giving Us the Seagull Eye

The Missus and I were out at Rudee Inlet at the southern tip of the Virginia Beach resort area, just taking in the sights. On our way back to my truck this great black-backed gull was standing atop a streetlight but watching us very closely.
30th August 2021 30th Aug 21

Tim Erskine

ace
@timerskine
This is yet another run at 365 Project. I've had several. The first was interrupted by my full-time work and full-time pursuit of...
58% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise