I had seen on the BBNWR webpage that tundra swans had arrived to winter over. They close off a substantial part of the refuge to protect them. There are probably hundreds of them. This picture wasn't the closest I could get to them, it was just the closest I could get to any that I could see. From the blind where I took this, there were many of them, judging from the sounds, about 1/4 the distance of these, but they were behind a thicket of tress and scrub. But these are another life bird for me!