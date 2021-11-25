Previous
Tundra Swans by timerskine
Tundra Swans

I went to Back Bay National Wildlife Refuge to grab some pictures.

I had seen on the BBNWR webpage that tundra swans had arrived to winter over. They close off a substantial part of the refuge to protect them. There are probably hundreds of them. This picture wasn't the closest I could get to them, it was just the closest I could get to any that I could see. From the blind where I took this, there were many of them, judging from the sounds, about 1/4 the distance of these, but they were behind a thicket of tress and scrub. But these are another life bird for me!
Tim Erskine

Photo Details

