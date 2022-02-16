Snow Moon and Gannets

Today was the day of the full moon (February's full moon is known as the Snow Moon). I wanted to catch the moon as it began to rise over the Atlantic horizon, but there were clouds at the horizon. When the moon did start to peek out from the cloud cover I started taking pictures without the ocean in the frame. But what I got was a flock of northern gannets. I count seven of them.
Unfortunately, because of the clouds the moon isn't sharp, and because of the longish exposure time the gannets are blurred. But not bad for an unplanned picture.