303 / 365
Cherry Blossoms
The Missus and I went to
Red Wing Park
which has a long line of magnificent Japanese cherry trees. They are in bloom and attracting bees and humans, both in droves.
3rd April 2022
3rd Apr 22
Tim Erskine
ace
@timerskine
This is yet another run at 365 Project. I've had several. The first was interrupted by my full-time work and full-time pursuit of...
Tags
cherry
,
blossoms
,
red wing
