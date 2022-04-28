Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
304 / 365
Tattoo Finale
The Missus and I attended the
Virginia International Tattoo
, a ceremonial performance of military music by massed bands. For the finale, all of the performers massed on the floor. It was
impressive
.
I put my best pictures in my Flickr account at
https://flic.kr/s/aHBqjzMDQm
28th April 2022
28th Apr 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Tim Erskine
ace
@timerskine
This is yet another run at 365 Project. I've had several. The first was interrupted by my full-time work and full-time pursuit of...
1111
photos
50
followers
33
following
83% complete
View this month »
297
298
299
300
301
302
303
304
Latest from all albums
643
302
27
135
303
644
304
645
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
Eclectica
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
28th April 2022 9:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
norfolk
,
tattoo
,
scope arena
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close