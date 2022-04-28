Previous
Tattoo Finale by timerskine
304 / 365

Tattoo Finale

The Missus and I attended the Virginia International Tattoo, a ceremonial performance of military music by massed bands. For the finale, all of the performers massed on the floor. It was impressive.

I put my best pictures in my Flickr account at https://flic.kr/s/aHBqjzMDQm
28th April 2022 28th Apr 22

Tim Erskine

Photo Details

