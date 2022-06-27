Previous
Lotus King(bird) by timerskine
306 / 365

The Missus and I stopped by the Lotus Garden Park this morning for a belated first visit to see this year's incoming crop of flowers. While I was shooting some pictures this eastern kingbird landed on a lotus seed pod and posed real pretty for me.
27th June 2022 27th Jun 22

Tim Erskine

@timerskine
This is yet another run at 365 Project. I've had several. The first was interrupted by my full-time work and full-time pursuit of...
83% complete

Photo Details

