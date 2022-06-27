Sign up
Previous
Next
306 / 365
Lotus King(bird)
The Missus and I stopped by the Lotus Garden Park this morning for a belated first visit to see this year's incoming crop of flowers. While I was shooting some pictures this
eastern kingbird
landed on a lotus seed pod and posed real pretty for me.
27th June 2022
27th Jun 22
Tim Erskine
ace
@timerskine
This is yet another run at 365 Project. I've had several. The first was interrupted by my full-time work and full-time pursuit of...
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
Eclectica
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
27th June 2022 8:33am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
lotus
,
seedpod
,
kingbird
,
loyus garden
