Previous
Next
Wetland Snooze by timerskine
310 / 365

Wetland Snooze

There is a wetlands conservation area near my friend's place. It has a boardwalk encircling it which provides a photo bonanza. I stopped by and caught these Canada geese napping.
30th July 2022 30th Jul 22

Tim Erskine

ace
@timerskine
This is yet another run at 365 Project. I've had several. The first was interrupted by my full-time work and full-time pursuit of...
84% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise