Cypress Egret by timerskine
318 / 365

Cypress Egret

I went to Stumpy Lake Natural Area, a Virginia Beach city park to look for birds. If you look closely, you can see a great egret. It's the white spot in the cypress tree, almost exactly dead center of this picture.
13th September 2022 13th Sep 22

Tim Erskine

timerskine
This is yet another run at 365 Project. I've had several. The first was interrupted by my full-time work and full-time pursuit of...
