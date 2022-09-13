Sign up
318 / 365
Cypress Egret
I went to
Stumpy Lake Natural Area
, a Virginia Beach city park to look for birds. If you look closely, you can see a
great egret
. It's the white spot in the cypress tree, almost exactly dead center of this picture.
13th September 2022
13th Sep 22
Tim Erskine
ace
@timerskine
This is yet another run at 365 Project. I've had several. The first was interrupted by my full-time work and full-time pursuit of...
Tags
egret
,
stumpy lake
,
landscape-52
