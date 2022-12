The Missus and I went wandering down to Knotts Island to see what we could see. We saw a large group of egrets (both great and snowy ) in a marsh next to the road, almost right where there was a small spot to pull over. They did not like me getting out of my truck, nosiree, not one bit and flew the coop.Something I didn't notice until processing this shot is that there is an imposter! In the lower group of three, the one at the back is actually a white ibis . Check out the curved bill.