Mallard Morning Nap by timerskine
342 / 365

Mallard Morning Nap

The Missus and I went to Mackay Island National Wildlife Refuge* to see what critters we could see. It was nearly devoid of critters. We saw a total of four birds: a kingfisher in flight (in the distance and flying rapidly in the other direction), a hooded merganser (seen in my 365 album) and these two mallards.

*It is, for reasons nobody really knows, pronounced, "Mackey."

This pair was settling down a couple of hummocks for a nap in the warm morning sun. But while the male assumed the position of sleep, he was keeping his beady little eye on us.
4th March 2025 4th Mar 25

Tim Erskine

@timerskine
I'm retired from two different-but-related careers, the first as a paramedic, the second as a faceless bureaucrat overseeing the set up and operation of research...
