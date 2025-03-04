Mallard Morning Nap

The Missus and I went to Mackay Island National Wildlife Refuge* to see what critters we could see. It was nearly devoid of critters. We saw a total of four birds: a kingfisher in flight (in the distance and flying rapidly in the other direction), a hooded merganser (seen in my 365 album) and these two mallards.
*It is, for reasons nobody really knows, pronounced, "Mackey."
This pair was settling down a couple of hummocks for a nap in the warm morning sun. But while the male assumed the position of sleep, he was keeping his beady little eye on us.