Shake It Off

The Missus and I were at Back Bay National Wildlife Refuge today and this nutria* was waiting for us. We spotted it from the car. In this shot, it stuck its head underwater looking for something to eat and has just come back up. It's shaking off the water and in the process, showing us its distinctive bright orange incisors.



*Nutria are large semi-aquatic rodents. Bigger than muskrats but smaller than beavers, they inhabit the banks of rivers and ponds. They feed on aquatic plant roots. Cute things, to be sure, but in the US they are an invasive species which can cause great damage to their environment.