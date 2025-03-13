Sign up
Lunar Eclipse
My (non-photographic) interpretation of the total lunar eclipse as seen from Virginia Beach :-/
13th March 2025
13th Mar 25
Tim Erskine
ace
@timerskine
I'm retired from two different-but-related careers, the first as a paramedic, the second as a faceless bureaucrat overseeing the set up and operation of research...
Tags
eclipse
