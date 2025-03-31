Previous
Teasdale Tulip Burst by timerskine
346 / 365

Teasdale Tulip Burst

This is the same tulip as the one in my main 365 album ( https://365project.org/timerskine/365/2025-03-31), but with a zoom burst effect.
31st March 2025 31st Mar 25

Tim Erskine

@timerskine
I'm retired from two different-but-related careers, the first as a paramedic, the second as a faceless bureaucrat overseeing the set up and operation of research...
Photo Details

