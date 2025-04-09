Sign up
348 / 365
Skippers Killdeer
This is, without a doubt, the best photo I have ever taken of a
killdeer
. The only edit I made was cropping. The light was perfect, I had my exposure dialed in and it posed for three quick frames. It was taken in Skippers, Virginia.
9th April 2025
9th Apr 25
Tim Erskine
ace
@timerskine
I'm retired from two different-but-related careers, the first as a paramedic, the second as a faceless bureaucrat overseeing the set up and operation of research...
Tags
killdeer
,
skippers
,
ndao33
amyK
ace
Super focus…I don’t find them to be cooperative posers!
April 21st, 2025
